Yuval Neria was on the front lines as a member of the Israeli military the day the Yom Kippur War broke out in 1973 on the holiest day of the year on the Jewish calendar.

On Tuesday, as he spoke at a commemoration at the Museum of American Armor in Old Bethpage hours before the start of Yom Kippur at sunset, he said he was lucky to be alive.

“We were in the front line absorbing the” surprise attack from the Egyptian military at the Suez Canal, Neria said. By the end of the first day and night of battle, only one of 11 tanks in his battalion had survived, and some 67 soldiers out of 300 were dead.

He stood before one of the actual tanks from the battle — an M48 Patton which the museum acquired from an anonymous donor two years ago.

“It is very emotional for me to see and touch it,” said Neria, 66, who is now a professor of medical psychology at Columbia University and does research into Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome among veterans, prisoners of war and terrorism victims.

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, involves 25 hours of fasting and deep prayer for observant Jews, with a focus on how they can improve their relations with others.

The holy day, which ends Wednesday an hour after sunset, culminates the High Holy Days, which began with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, at sunset on Sept. 9.

The Yom Kippur War stunned Israel and much of the world on Oct. 6, 1973, when Egyptian and Syrian forces attacked Israel to try to regain land — mainly the Sinai Peninsula and Golan Heights — that Israel had taken in the Six-Day War of 1967.

The Egyptians crossed the Suez Canal and took control of the Sinai Peninsula, pummeling troops including some of those commanded by Neria. At the same time the Syrians took control of the Golan Heights.

Neria, who was awarded the Medal of Honor, Israel’s highest decoration for combat bravery, said he narrowly missed being killed the first day. He was on a tank carrying five commanding officers but left to get on another vehicle. The original tank was attacked and the other four officers died.

Eventually Israel counterattacked against Egypt and Syria, and took back the Golan Heights and the Sinai Peninsula. A cease-fire was negotiated on Oct. 25.

Neria survived 12 days of the war until he was seriously injured and evacuated to a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Speakers at the event said Neria’s story and the museum itself are reminders that, while war is a nightmare, strong militaries are needed to protect democracy.

The museum “is not here to glorify combat,” said Lawrence Kadish, president of the museum. But “democracy, freedom and liberty come with a price.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the tank and Neria’s story were “a very dramatic and compelling reminder that our democracy can be very fragile, any democracy, here or abroad.”

Neria and his comrades “went into combat understanding that their nation’s very survival was at stake,” she said. “If they failed the still young state of Israel would be gone.”