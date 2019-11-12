Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday exercised the nuclear option against National Grid, informing the company of his intent to revoke its operating certificate for downstate New York following a months-long moratorium on new gas hookups that has left thousands scrambling for service.

Cuomo in a letter to National Grid CEO John Pettigrew and its New York President John Bruckner gave the company formal notice of his intent to revoke the downstate gas franchise, citing their “mishandling of the gas supply system” on Long Island and New York City.

Cuomo said there was “no doubt National Grid failed to provide ‘adequate and reliable’ service,” noting the company’s admission to the Public Service Commission that “more could have been done to communicate with customers” about looming supply issues in the region.

A National Grid spokeswoman didn’t respond to a call seeking comment.

A spokesman for Cuomo also didn’t respond to inquiry about which entities could operate the system, which serves 600,000 Long Islanders, in National Grid’s absence.

New York State has twice denied National Grid contractor, Williams Co., a needed water-quality permit to install a new gas pipeline under New York Harbor to increase the local supply by some 14 percent. New Jersey has also denied the permit.

National Grid began to sound the alarm on supply issues earlier this year, issuing a moratorium on new service for commercial customers and new developments, and threatening to do the same for residential customers if the $1 billion pipeline, called the Northeast Supply Enhancement project, wasn’t approved by the states.

The moratorium has rippled through the regional economy, stalling oil-to-gas conversions and new service for restaurants, big developments like the Ronkonkoma Hub, and new home construction. Last month, the PSC ordered National Grid to provide service to more than 1,000 customers who it said were improperly denied gas.

National Grid officials, in interviews earlier this year, acknowledged there “was no plan B,” when it came to the pipeline.

“The lack of National Grid's capacity in addressing the supply and demand issue was actually exacerbated by National Grid's own actions,” Cuomo wrote in his letter this morning. “National Grid marketed "oil to gas conversions" which increased the gas demand (and the customer base of National Grid) in reckless disregard of the company's failure to have any future plan to meet the demand it was creating.”