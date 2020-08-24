PSEG Long Island said its internal review of the response to Tropical Storm Isaias will include examining why the utility did not activate a force of up to 1,000 National Grid employees already on Long Island for support and survey work early in the restoration.

Meanwhile Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in a briefing Monday, called for immediate legislation that would increase potential penalties for the state's utilities. He said for many of them existing fines levied by the Public Service Commission simply amount to a "cost of doing business," with a top limit of around $100,000.

For PSEG, its contract with LIPA also provides for $9.8 million in annual bonuses, which are not paid if it fails to meet performance metrics. The company this year agreed not to collect the bonus, and use it instead for a reimbursement fund for customers who lost food and medicine during the storm.

Asked about how PSEG’s contract with LIPA may limit the application of the higher-penalty law on PSEG, Cuomo’s office on Monday noted that the state Department of Public Service was “already able to have PSEG forfeit its incentive compensation” for 2020. “Under this proposed [penalty] law, DPS will continue to work with LIPA to ensure PSEG-LI is significantly penalized for poor storm performance,” Cuomo’s office said.

PSEG Long Island is doing an exhaustive after-storm review that will examine a range of computer, telecom and system failures, and decisions made in the storm's aftermath that may have slowed restoration.

Last week, PSEG Long Island president and chief operating officer Dan Eichhorn confirmed to Assemb. Doug Smith (R-Holbrook) that the company had decided not to use its agreement to use National Grid employees during the storm. Eichhorn said PSEG was looking at that decision as part of the review.

In an interview Friday, Eichhorn explained PSEG didn’t activate the National Grid workers because “we felt we had enough people.” At that time, PSEG already had some 1,300 off-island high-voltage line workers committed to the restoration, and thousands more on the way.

PSEG has acknowledged that one problem it encountered during the restoration was the discovery in later days that outages in neighborhoods were considerably more widespread than expected, and involved much longer restoration times.

Eichhorn said the National Grid employees had "more damage assessment" skills and were able to assist with "more manual activities." But as the restoration progressed, he said, "we had enough people doing that. We thought it was more efficient to bring in people who were qualified to do high-voltage work."

The National Grid employees, many of whom previously worked on storm restoration efforts when National Grid ran the Long Island electric utility until 2014, are primarily involved in natural gas operations, but there are also hundreds of power-plant employees who also can be enacted.

But one longtime utility executive criticized that decision, saying the National Grid workers would have provided invaluable support at a time when PSEG was scrambling.

“It’s great they had an agreement [to use National Grid workers] but they sure should have pushed the button on that agreement,” said Arthur Abbate, a former National Grid director who spent 37 years at the utility, starting with the original Long Island Lighting Co. “To me it’s foolishness, I’m sorry,” said Abbate, who is now director of personnel, labor relations and public safety for Islip Town. “They [the National Grid workers] are here and they are trained.”

National Grid spokeswoman Wendy Ladd declined to say whether the company’s gas distribution network was impacted by Isaias, or to put a number on how many employees were available for PSEG, or how many did perform some functions.

In a written statement, she said: “National Grid offered a significant number of contractor crews through the mutual assistance process to the downstate New York utilities … Some of those contractor crews were allocated to PSEG Long Island through the process. National Grid offered additional support of its gas crews, but were not activated to assist in the restoration effort.”

Eichhorn in an interview said “As we got into the storm, we had enough people doing that” referring to "damage assessment" workers. "Instead, the focus of hiring outside crews focused primarily on high-voltage line workers.”

Abbate noted, however, that while many of the workers now function almost exclusively in the gas realm, many started work for the company in the electric division, and have experience in both. They were invaluable workers during storms, he said. Some also work at the National Grid power plants around Long Island.

“It was all hands on deck at the company,” when an outage hit, Abbate said. National Grid previously ran the electric and gas utilities with a level of synergy, before it was split off and PSEG got the electric contract in 2014. “In fact many of our gas people grew up on the electric side," Abbate said.