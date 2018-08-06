Long Islanders will commemorate the 34th annual National Night Out Tuesday with a cavalcade of community cookouts, crime prevention programs and outdoor concerts to highlight the event meant to build safety awareness and relations between police and residents.

Police and public officials stressed that the event, which began in 1984 with people turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes, has grown into a full-blown community gathering.

For example, at Allen Park in Farmingdale, officials are planning an outdoor concert as part of their Music Under the Stars program. At Veterans Memorial Park in East Meadow, activities will include giveaways, child safety programs and a candlelight vigil.

"National Night Out is truly one of my favorite events in that the Nassau County Police and its dedicated members have the ability to spend time together with our residents to reach common goals," said Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "It enables us to strengthen our relationships between our police officers and the great communities that they work in."

The Suffolk County Police Department said the annual community-building events will feature food, entertainment, prizes and giveaways.

Suffolk County police officials said on their Facebook page that the event is an effort to "make our neighborhoods a safer place to live."

"The Suffolk County Police Department is committed to maintaining strong relationships with our residents because in order for our officers to continue to do their jobs effectively, we must have the community’s trust. Events such as National Night Out are special opportunities for us to build these relationships even further and learn more about our communities. We want our residents to continue to have faith in the great work that the Suffolk County Police Department does, and look forward to participating in tomorrow night’s festivities throughout the County," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Crime prevention remains a central theme of the evening, which has come to involve millions of people in thousands of communities across the nation. The event has historically been held on the first Tuesday of August.

Officials said they hope National Night Out will help reinforce with young people the importance of trusting law enforcement officials.

The annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the event's website. However, the event soon grew to a celebration beyond just front porch vigils.

Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.

Today, 38 million neighbors in 16 thousand communities across the nation take part in National Night Out, according to the website.

National Night Out Schedule

NASSAU COUNTY

1st Pct. — UNIONDALE FIRE DEPT. – Van Ness Fire House, 154 Uniondale Ave, Uniondale, Family fun evening, giveaways, crime prevention awareness and Shed the Meds program, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. .

BALDWIN PARK – 3232 So. Grand Ave., Baldwin. Legislator Mule will be participating in the event, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

1st & 3rd Pct. — VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK – East Meadow & Prospect Avenues, East Meadow. Child safety and the R.E.A.C.H. program, and will end with a candlelight vigil, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2nd Pct. No. — BROADWAY MALL – Hicksville, in parking lot next to Panera Bread. Legislators Walker, Schaefer, Drucker and Lafazan will participate and have secured a band. The event will be sponsored by the Broadway Mall with a plan to host a BBQ and provide giveaways, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2nd Pct. So. — ALLEN PARK – 45 Motor Parkway, Farmingdale. Partnered with the Town of Oyster Bay in conjunction with a planned outdoor concert as part of their Music Under the Stars program, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

3rd Pct. So. — MARTIN “BUNKY” REID PARK – Broadway Ave, Westbury. This New Cassel/Westbury event starts with a parade which will assemble at the Salvation Army, 992 Prospect Avenue at 5 p.m. and begin to march at 5:30 p.m. The parade will proceed westbound on Prospect Ave., turn left onto southbound Swalm St., continue across Broadway and enter the park. At the conclusion of the parade there will be a fair at the park beginning at 6 p.m. Legislator Bynoe and the Town of North Hempstead are participating in the event, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

KELLEHER FIELD – Williston Park. A Children’s Ride for a Safer Williston Park Parade assembles at Broad and Amherst Streets and begins at 7 p.m. The parade concludes at Kelleher Field where a Block Captain’s meeting of the Williston Park Neighborhood Watch will take place at 7:30 p.m., followed by NNO festivities. Mayor Ehrbar of the Village of Williston Park will participate in the event, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

3rd Pct. No. — JONATHAN L. IELPI FIREFIGHTERS PARK – Grace Ave., Great Neck Plaza. The event takes place during the Music in the Park festival in the village’s busy downtown district. Legislator Ellen Birnbaum and Mayor Celendar of the Village of Great Neck Plaza will be participating in the event, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

4th Pct. — CEDARHURST PARK – located at Cedarhurst and Summit Avenues, Cedarhurst. Crime prevention literature will be distributed. NY Senator Todd Kaminsky and Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen have been invited, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

5th Pct. — GREEN ACRES MALL - Valley Stream, east side of mall in parking lot behind Kohl’s Department Store, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event is partnered with Green Acres Mall management, Target and Applebee’s. Entertainment, food and activities are planned.

DUTCH BROADWAY PARK – 2161 Dutch Broadway, Elmont, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7th Pct. — CEDAR CREEK PARK – 3340 Merrick Road, Seaford. This crime prevention event is being held prior to Family Movie Night which will begin in the park at dusk. An informational booth will be set up where safety tips and other material will be distributed. Legislators Rhoads and Kennedy have been invited to participate as well as Councilwoman King Sweeney, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

1st Precinct — Wyandanch Park, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2nd Precinct — Manor Field Park, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3rd Precinct — Brentwood High School, 5 p.m. (movie at 8 p.m.)

4th Precinct — Target, Commack, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

5th Precinct — Martha Avenue Park, Bellport, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

6th Precinct — Centereach Pool Complex, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

7th Precinct — William Floyd High School, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.