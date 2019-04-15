A neurologist at New York University’s Langone hospital, has been charged with drug possession after Nassau police say they spotted the doctor holding a glass pipe with what police believe was crystal meth.

Thomas Boes, 42, was arrested Sunday at 3:30 p.m. and charged with 10 counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nassau police said in a news release Monday.

Nassau officers from the department’s Bureau of Special Operations observed Boes in a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta parked in the rear of 900 Merchants Concourse, near a cluster of restaurants and stores, police said in a news release.

Boes was “holding a glass pipe to his mouth,” police said, and when officers approached the vehicle, he attempted to “conceal the glass pipe with an orange pill bottle containing a clear rock like substance believed to be Crystallized Methamphetamine."

Police also said Boes was holding a butane torch lighter when he was spotted and an inspection of his vehicle for fentanyl residue netted “negative results.”

Kate Malenczak, a spokeswoman for NYU Langone, said in an emailed statement Monday: “In view of the allegations made against Dr. Thomas Boes, he has been suspended without pay, and we will be following the legal proceedings.”

Boes was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nassau police said Boes was found to be in possession of multiple orange pill bottles without labels, which allegedly contain the following narcotics:

— 228 white round pills believed to be methadone hydrochloride

— 31 small round white pills believed to be zolpidermtartrate

— 29 orange oval pills believed to be amphetamine and dextroamphetamine

— 18 round orange pills believed to be dextroamphetamine

— 11 yellow plastic capsule pills believed to be temazepam

— 8 green rectangular pills believed to be Xanax

— 6 round white pills believed to be Zolpiderm Tartrate

— 2 clear packages containing patches believed to be fentanyl transdermal system