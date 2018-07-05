A Uniondale teenager was fatally stabbed Thursday and a second was injured during a fight that erupted outside a New Cassel house party that police said drew about 100 people.

Jordan Harris, 16, was stabbed "multiple times," police said, and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the second teen, 19, but said he was in stable condition.

“This was not a random act. This was a targeted event,” Nassau police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commander of the Homicide Squad, said during a news conference at the scene. “We’re still looking for help.”

Harris' mother cried as she hugged friends and family who stopped by Thursday afternoon to offer their comfort. Her family said she was too distraught to speak with a reporter.

Police were summoned to the corner of Costar Street and Roman Avenue, where officers found Harris with “serious injuries” shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, Fitzpatrick said.

The party, which Fitzpatrick said was advertised on Instagram, drew people from three neighborhoods in Nassau County.

“They are all followers of each other on social media, so that’s how word of mouth got around,” he said.

Harris came to the party with a group of friends. When they arrived, other partygoers in the house came outside and words were exchanged, Fitzpatrick said. He declined to offer details.

The argument escalated into a fist fight, Fitzpatrick said. Several shots were fired from a handgun; then Harris was stabbed.

Police have not recovered the weapon used to stab Harris, Fitzpatrick said.

Merritt Benson, 19, who lives half a block from where the fight broke out, said he saw a person stumbling on Costar Street after the brawl.

“He was holding his chest like he was in pain,” Benson said. “By the time he got to Costar, he fell again and that’s when the ambulance came.”

Police asked anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.