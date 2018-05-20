TODAY'S PAPER
New LIRR schedules for all branches take effect Monday

Nine rush-hour trains on six branches are being increased as part of the new timetables to help provide more seating.

Longer rush hour trains are part of the

Longer rush hour trains are part of the plan as the LIRR rolls out new schedules. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

New schedules for all Long Island Rail Road branches take effect Monday, the railroad said.

The lengths of nine rush-hour trains on six branches are being increased as part of the new timetables to help provide more seating on some of the LIRR’s busiest trains, according to the railroad. Affected branches include Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Long Beach and Babylon.

To find a copy of the new timetable for your branch, please visit: web.mta.info/lirr/Timetable.

