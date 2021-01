A Nesconset couple’s girl, born at 12:01 a.m. Friday at Stony Brook University Hospital, may be Long Island’s first 2021 baby.

Parents Nicole and Brian Tahlor had not yet named their seven-pound, one-ounce baby early Friday morning, said a hospital spokeswoman.

"2021 has already brought so much to look forward to," thrilled mother Nicole Tahlor said in a hospital news release.