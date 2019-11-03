'Ideal' weather greets runners, fans of New York City Marathon

This story was reported by Jordan Lauterbach, Michael O'Keeffe, Ted Phillips and Dandan Zou. It was written by O'Keeffe.

More than 50,000 runners, world-class athletes to weekend warriors, will pound 26.2 miles of Big Apple pavement Sunday during the 49th annual TC New York City Marathon.

Participants from more than 125 countries will run in the marathon, which snakes through Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx before reaching the finish line in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators — some rooting for friends and relatives, others just soaking in one of New York great annual events — are expected to line city streets during the race.

The men's professional wheelchair division crosses the starting line at 8:30 a.m., followed by the women's division at 8:32 a.m.

Marathon fans are expected to crowd sidewalks, holding signs offering words of encouragement to runners, who feed off the energy from the crowd, especially after big hills and tough stretches. Music is a big part of the spectacle: In Fort Greene, the Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School band will pump up runners with the theme from “Rocky,” while the classic rock band Hell or High Water will get participants and spectators alike moving along Brooklyn’s Fourth Avenue with hits from the '60s and '70s.

Sunday's weather forecast calls for cool, dry conditions — perfect weather for a long-distance run, according to AccuWeather.

"For the New York City Marathon on Sunday, it should be ideal running weather, with temperatures starting out in the low to mid-40s, and rising to around 54 or so in the afternoon with sunshine." AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brian Thompson said in a post on the weather service website.

The NYPD said last week that it will boost security for the marathon in the wake of the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who blew himself up after being cornered in a dead-end tunnel on Oct. 26 in Syria. New York has been the target of several ISIS-inspired terror attacks in recent years.

A truck driver mowed down people on a bike path along the Hudson River, killing eight and injuring dozens of others just days before the 2017 New York Marathon.

About 1,000 uniformed and plainclothes officers will be stationed across the city, along with 500 blocker cars and 100 sand trucks. Helicopters and drones will keep lookout in New York skies, officials said, while police boats will patrol city waters.

"While there are no specific, credible threats to the marathon or to New York City, I want everyone to remember public safety is a shared responsibly," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.