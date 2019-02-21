Newsday receives 14 New York Emmy nominations

Newsday racked up 14 nominations in the 62nd annual New York Emmy Awards competition for work across a broad variety of multimedia and video packages.

The newspaper submitted 31 packages for consideration in the categories of business/consumer, commercial, directing, documentary, editing, environment, historical/cultural, human interest, interactivity, interview/discussion, investigative, lifestyle, magazine, news special, photography, societal concerns, and sports.

“These nominations represent much-deserved peer recognition for our multitalented and hardworking team, which consistently produces top-quality journalism,” said Debby Krenek, publisher of Newsday.

The nominations for the annual competition, which evaluates work done at area news outlets, were announced Wednesday at the studios of CUNY-TV by local media personalities including News 12 Long Island reporter and Emmy winner Virginia Huie.

News 12 collected 51 nominations for work done at five of its outlets in the region: 21 on Long Island, 20 in Westchester, five in Connecticut, three in New Jersey, and one each in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The awards are conferred annually by the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. They will be announced May 4 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.