TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
Long Island

Newsday receives 14 New York Emmy nominations

The newspaper submitted 31 packages for consideration in a wide range of categories. The awards ceremony is set for May 4 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Newsday received 14 New York Emmy nominations.

Newsday received 14 New York Emmy nominations. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday racked up 14 nominations in the 62nd annual New York Emmy Awards competition for work across a broad variety of multimedia and video packages.

The newspaper submitted 31 packages for consideration in the categories of business/consumer, commercial, directing, documentary, editing, environment, historical/cultural, human interest, interactivity, interview/discussion, investigative, lifestyle, magazine, news special, photography, societal concerns, and sports. 

“These nominations represent much-deserved peer recognition for our multitalented and hardworking team, which consistently produces top-quality journalism,” said Debby Krenek, publisher of Newsday.

The nominations for the annual competition, which evaluates work done at area news outlets, were announced Wednesday at the studios of CUNY-TV by local media personalities including News 12 Long Island reporter and Emmy winner Virginia Huie.

News 12 collected 51 nominations for work done at five of its outlets in the region: 21 on Long Island, 20 in Westchester, five in Connecticut, three in New Jersey, and one each in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The awards are conferred annually by the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. They will be announced May 4 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. 

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau County Detectives Association President John Wighaus addresses Union chief: More detectives needed to fight MS-13
The extended temporary restraining order spares for now Judge: William Floyd Estate deer culling on hold
A new concourse is planned at Long Island Schumer presses for funds to upgrade MacArthur
Valley Stream went through $11 million in reserves Village's bond rating reduced to junk status
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci in November. Huntington Planning Board shake-up
An East Meadow firm must pay restitituion to Company to close, pay restitution for STAR billing