Long Island

Newsday nominated for 24 New York Emmys

Newsday's Long Island Divided series received multiple nominations.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Newsday received 24 nominations for the 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards, including one for Overall Excellence, the National Academy of Television Arts and Science announced Wednesday.

Among the major category nominees were Jeffrey Basinger, producer, for Journalistic Enterprise for his work on "Birth In The Era Of COVID / Inside The Red Zone / The Other Side Of The Curve."

The Long Island Divided series was nominated in the categories of Interactive Media category and Documentary Topical. The project chronicled widespread evidence of racial discrimination encountered by homebuyers.

"I’m so proud of the work the team puts out every day," said Debby Krenek, publisher of Newsday. "It represents the narrative, the culture, and the people of Long Island. We’re honored it’s being recognized by our industry peers."

Newsday also received nominations in the crime news category for "Gilgo Beach Investigation: 10 Years. 10 Bodies. 0 Arrests," as well as "Proving Innocence: The Story Of Keith Bush."

"Plume: Decades of Deceit," Newsday's Grumman investigation, received a nomination in the Environment/Science — Long Form Content category.

"These nominations reflect the effort and creativity of our multimedia team and the collaboration we enjoy throughout the newsroom," said Robert Cassidy, Newsday's executive director of multimedia. "We are particularly proud to be nominated in the category of Overall Excellence, which is an acknowledgment of Newsday's commitment to multimedia storytelling as well as the level of journalism we are providing our audience."

Other Newsday nominees include "American Gangster," a multipart documentary on John (Sonny) Franzese, the longtime underboss of the Colombo crime family; "A Doctor's Sacrifice: The Dr. Michele Reed story," about the Lakeview doctor's battle with the coronavirus; and "Bohemia Girl Struggles to Recover From Rare and Debilitating Disease."

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

