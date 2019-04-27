Meet Abraham, first pooch in NY from the K9 Comfort Dog Ministry
See photos of Abraham, the the first pooch in the state to come from the K9 Comfort Dog Ministry, which the Lutheran Church Charities started 11 years ago by using golden retrievers as a "bridge" to help people.
