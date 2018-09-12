Fifty airmen from the Westhampton Beach-based 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard are preparing to head south to aid the response to Hurricane Florence, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

The team will travel from Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said. Some elements will depart from Gabreski as early as Wednesday afternoon.

From there, boats and aircraft will stage to assist areas hit by the hurricane, forecast to start affecting North and South Carolina and Virginia beginning late Wednesday night.

"Life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding" and storm surges are expected along a wide coastal area of the Carolinas, and even far inland, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"New York knows first-hand the devastation that extreme weather can leave behind, and we stand ready to help those who are in the path of Hurricane Florence in any way we can," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers always help their neighbors in their time of need and just as we have stood shoulder to shoulder with Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida after last year's destructive storms, we will once again stand ready to lend a hand to our fellow Americans."

The New York Army National Guard is also ready to deploy two CH-47 Chinook heavy lift helicopters and two UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters, the governor said.

In August 2017, New York Air National Guard members, airplanes and boats deployed from Gabreski to aid Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas and Louisiana.

Red Cross volunteers from Nassau and Suffolk counties have traveled to North Carolina in response to Florence every day for the past three days, said Michael de Vulpillieres, communications officer with the Greater New York American Red Cross.

An official at the U.S. Coast Guard’s Northeast command center said Wednesday morning it was not sending anyone to North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the city Office of Emergency Management’s Urban Search & Rescue New York Task Force One. The team of 83 people and six canines arrived in North Carolina about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, an emergency management spokesman said. The group is headed by Joe Downey, an FDNY battalion chief who lives in West Islip.