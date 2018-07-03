ALBANY — The state comptroller’s office will stop collecting “agency fees” from about 31,000 state employees as a result of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that ends the required payments by workers who opted out of joining a union, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The court decision Janus v. AFSCME will be a bump in take-home pay for administrative employees on July 11 and for other employees on July 19.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said the action will only impact nonunion members or state employees who were identified as being required to pay fees to compensate for union protections even if they chose not join a union.

The current state payroll is about 225,000 workers.

The June decision by the U.S. Supreme Court means workers can no longer be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining. The decision is a major financial blow to Democratic-leaning organized labor which is powerful in states like New York.

The 5-4 decision not only will free nonunion members in nearly two dozen states from any financial ties to unions, but also could encourage members to stop paying dues for services the court said they can get for free.