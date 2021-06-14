TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Lottery payouts to winners delayed by computer glitch that began June 8

Computer problems at the New York Lottery have

Computer problems at the New York Lottery have delayed many payouts, officials said. Credit: David L. Pokress

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

ALBANY — Problems with computer software at the New York State Lottery have delayed many payouts to winners since the night of June 8, state officials said Monday.

"All wagers have been recorded properly and all winning patron tickets will be able to be redeemed as soon as the system is fully restored," state Gaming Commission spokesman Brad Maione told Newsday. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

State Assembly Gaming Committee Chairman Gary Pretlow said payouts are expected to resume within a couple days.

"It’s a lot of money and through an abundance of caution they didn’t want to pay out too little or too much," Pretlow (D-Mount Vernon) said in an interview.

All winning tickets worth less than $600 will be paid as more of the computer system is brought back online each day, the Lottery stated.

Once all those tickets are paid, winning tickets worth more than $600 will be able to be processed, the official said.

It took Lottery technicians "substantial time" to identify the computer glitch and the repair required a slow, methodical restoration of data, Maione said.

"We are diligently working to reestablish the New York Lottery prize payments system for tickets," Maione said late Monday afternoon.

There was no notice on the Lottery website to players about the computer issue or delayed payouts.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

Latest Long Island News

PSEG Long Island replaced the steel pole that
PSEG replaces steel pole damaged after crash on East End
The New York State Fair location in upstate
State: Hempstead and Greenvale among ZIP codes lagging in COVID vaccinations
Dr. Aaron Glatt, chairman of medicine and chief
Analysis: COVID-19 cases have dropped on Island's towns over recent months
Researchers take blood and tissue samples and attach
Great white sharks tracked swimming off Long Island
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2009, file
John Marinatto, ran Big East in time of tumult, dies at 64
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks
De Blasio sets ticker-tape parade for pandemic heroes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?