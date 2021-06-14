ALBANY — Problems with computer software at the New York State Lottery have delayed many payouts to winners since the night of June 8, state officials said Monday.

"All wagers have been recorded properly and all winning patron tickets will be able to be redeemed as soon as the system is fully restored," state Gaming Commission spokesman Brad Maione told Newsday. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

State Assembly Gaming Committee Chairman Gary Pretlow said payouts are expected to resume within a couple days.

"It’s a lot of money and through an abundance of caution they didn’t want to pay out too little or too much," Pretlow (D-Mount Vernon) said in an interview.

All winning tickets worth less than $600 will be paid as more of the computer system is brought back online each day, the Lottery stated.

Once all those tickets are paid, winning tickets worth more than $600 will be able to be processed, the official said.

It took Lottery technicians "substantial time" to identify the computer glitch and the repair required a slow, methodical restoration of data, Maione said.

"We are diligently working to reestablish the New York Lottery prize payments system for tickets," Maione said late Monday afternoon.

There was no notice on the Lottery website to players about the computer issue or delayed payouts.