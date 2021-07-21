TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

AG James: Funds from opioid settlement could reach states within months

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks to the media outside the Touro Law Center on June 29. Credit: James Carbone

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday that some of the funds from the state’s newly announced $1.1 billion settlement with three of the nation’s top opioid distributors and a leading manufacturer could begin flowing into the state within months.

The agreement with Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson totals some $26 billion and includes states such as Connecticut, North Carolina and Louisiana. Nassau County stands to receive nearly $87 million and Suffolk County will receive between $87 million and $106 million. The agreement stipulates opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will pay New York another $230 million.

"This is a bittersweet moment for me and all of us," said James, speaking during a virtual news conference with several other state attorney generals to discuss details of the arraignment . "Yes, we’ve reached a settlement after many months and years of negotiation, but it will not bring back the loss of life. But what it will do is provide prevention and education and abatement and beds to those organizations and hospitals who need it now more than ever."

James praised the state legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who her office is investigating over sexual harassment claims, for passing legislation that ensures the funds are not placed in the state’s general fund, but into a so-called "lock box" to deal with the fallout from the deadly opioid epidemic.

"It will be more money for education and prevention and recovery programs and treatment options and funds for our first responders so that they can respond to individuals who are unfortunately struggling under the throes of addiction," James said.

The settlement payments will be made to states over an 18-year time period, officials said. About $2 billion of the $26 billion will go towards legal fees. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said he anticipated over 40 states signing on to the settlement. The payment made to each state will be calculated based on the state population, the number of overdose deaths, the number of residents with substance use disorder and the number of opioids prescribed, officials said.

Asked if she was considering bringing criminal charges against any opioid makers or distributors, James declined to comment but noted: "The agreement is silent on that."

group of state attorneys general and the companies involved laid out key details of the settlement on Wednesday, a day after lawyers representing local governments nationwide said they were on the verge of settling.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Latest Long Island News

Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation hold their
$5.6M purchase of sacred Shinnecock site completed
North Babylon resident Adam Lee with his dog
Park puts premium on a place for pooches, big and small
Great Neck plastic surgeon Matthew appears in Nassau
Great Neck plastic surgeon pleads guilty to weapon charge
The 9/11 Memorial at Holy Rood Cemetery in
Families of 9/11 victims can now add names to Long Island memorial 
MTA officials said Wednesday that trimming service on
MTA says revenue shortfall could lead to future service cuts
Get tips for hiring in a tough marketplace
Trouble filling jobs? Work on sales pitch, employers told 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?