New York’s population grew ever so slightly — by 0.07 percent — between July 2016 and July 2017, according to estimates released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The agency said 13,113 new people were counted in the state, bringing New York’s population to 19,849,399 as of July 1.

Fewer births, more deaths and “out-migration,” or people leaving the state, are main factors contributing to the state’s stagnant population growth, experts said.

New York remained the fourth most populous state in the nation, behind California, Texas and Florida.

But, continuing a trend, the state’s youth population under the age of 18 has declined nearly 4 percent since the 2010 Census, said Jan Vink, a demographer with Cornell University’s Program on Applied Demographics.

“Young people in New York State are getting older and aging out of the 0-to-17 age group without being replaced,” Vink said.

The nation’s total population was 325,719,178 as of July 1, an increase of 0.72 percent since July 2016, according to the new estimates.