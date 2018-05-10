Newsday wins three NY Press Club awards

Newsday won three awards in the 2018 New York Press Club’s Awards for Journalism contest.

The winners were chosen from among nearly 500 entries in 29 categories that were submitted by television, radio, newspapers, websites, magazines and newswires throughout the country.

Newsday reporter Paul LaRocco won for “Nepotism” in the political coverage category, while Jim Baumbach and Robert Brodsky were given sports news honors for “Belmont Islanders.”

Alejandra Villa won in the spot news photo category for “Mourning the Victims of MS-13.”

The awards will be presented June 4 at The Water Club in Manhattan.