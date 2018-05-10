TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
58° Good Evening
Long Island

Newsday wins three NY Press Club awards

The winners were chosen from among nearly 500 entries in 29 categories.

Alejandra Villa's April 20, 2017, photo of Carlos

Alejandra Villa's April 20, 2017, photo of Carlos Lopez and Lourde Banegas mourning at the coffin of their son was honored for spot news by the New York Press Club. Photo Credit: Alejandra Villa

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

Newsday won three awards in the 2018 New York Press Club’s Awards for Journalism contest.

The winners were chosen from among nearly 500 entries in 29 categories that were submitted by television, radio, newspapers, websites, magazines and newswires throughout the country.

Newsday reporter Paul LaRocco won for “Nepotism” in the political coverage category, while Jim Baumbach and Robert Brodsky were given sports news honors for “Belmont Islanders.”

Alejandra Villa won in the spot news photo category for “Mourning the Victims of MS-13.”

The awards will be presented June 4 at The Water Club in Manhattan.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

Latest Long Island News

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman that, Weather: Slight chance of showers
Tree-lined Dogwood Avenue in Roslyn Harbor. Village trustees Village mulls changes to tree removal code
Gordon Hall served the Village of Nissequogue for Mayor who guided village into modern times dies
A sign posted at Lake Ronkonkoma in 2013 Lake Ronkonkoma algae bloom prompts warning
Elias Gomez, bartender and vice president of beverages, Bartenders call for a Long Island iced tea duel
Francis Kiernan, who coached East Hampton High School LI coach, Normandy invasion veteran dies at 107