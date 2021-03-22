Judges honored Newsday with 32 awards, including four first-place selections, in the prestigious New York Press Photographers Association's 86th annual contest, whose results were announced last weekend.

The winners were selected from a field of almost 2,000 entries submitted on behalf of top photographers and video journalists working for newspapers, wire services and as freelancers around the state.

"During a historic year, with social unrest and a pandemic, the Newsday multimedia team showed tremendous dedication," said John Keating, director of multimedia newsgathering for Newsday, adding: "We are all proud of their hard work, and thrilled to see them recognized in this way."

First-place winners included J. Conrad Williams Jr.'s "Justice for George Floyd Protests" for Best News Picture Story; Alejandra Villa Loarca's "Protest Reflection" for Society's Reckoning: Protests & Movements; Raychel Brightman and Newsday's submission "Gilgo Beach Murders: 10 years later" for Multimedia — Long Form (over 5 minutes) and Barry Sloan's "Stryker's Snow Snacks" for Best Animal shot.

Newsday swept the Multimedia — Long Form category, with Jeffrey Basinger's "Plume Decades of Deceit" entry finishing second and Brightman's "Dr. Michelle Reed Story" taking third-place honors. An honorable mention also went to Basinger and Newsday in that category for "Red Zone."

Basinger also finished second in Multimedia — Short Form (under 5 minutes) for "Why They March" and took second place with "The Other Side of the Curve" in the category called A Global Pandemic: COVID-19 Picture Story.

"Visual storytelling is important to our journalism here at Newsday and this shows what great talent we have in our photography and multimedia teams," said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday. "Congratulations to all."

Other honors included Williams receiving an honorable mention and an Exhibit Award (EA) in the Society's Reckoning category, as well as 2 EA awards for Sports Action and another for Sports Feature, while Villa Loarca was awarded an honorable mention in the A Global Pandemic: COVID-19 category.

Thomas A. Ferrara took third place in Portrait for "Jazz Crusin'," earned an honorable mention in Pictorial for "American Rain" and an EA in News Picture Story for "Black Lives Matter, The Suburban Movement," among other honors.

Steve Pfost took a third-place award for General News with "Grief" and a third-place award in A Global Pandemic: COVID-19 with "Mom," among others.

Freelance photographer John Roca took a second place award for Newsday for Spot News with "Jumper Rescue," while freelance photographer Jim McIsaac took a second for Newsday in Sports Action with "Touchdown."

Freelance photographers Randee Post-Daddona (Spot News), Craig Ruttle (Campaign 2020, A Global Pandemic: COVID-19) and Debbie Egan-Chin (Society's Reckoning: Protests & Movements) also earned EA awards for Newsday.