New York State’s COVID-19 infection rate edged above 1% Saturday and eight Suffolk establishments were out of compliance with state safety requirements, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

Long Island’s infection rate was 1% Saturday while the state hit 1.02%, with 866 positive cases of 84,770 tests statewide, according to state data.

Nassau had 67 new cases while Suffolk recorded 42.

The state had six deaths Saturday from COVID-19, bringing New York's toll to 25,456, according to Cuomo's office.

Suffolk led the state Saturday in establishments out of COVID-19 safety compliance. Of 1,604 visited by the State Liquor Authority, only one other establishment, in Queens, was found to be out of compliance, state officials said.

"COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard," Cuomo said in a statement. "While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always."

Statewide, 541 patients were hospitalized Saturday, including 88 new admissions, Cuomo’s office said. There were 155 patients in intensive care units with 67 people discharged from hospitals.

The mid-Hudson region, which includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties, had the highest infection rate Saturday at 1.6%, according to state data.

The Southern Tier, which includes Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins counties, had the second highest infection rate at 1.4%.

SUNY schools reported 20 new coronavirus cases out of 291 tests Saturday, which is about a 6.9% infection rate, according to the SUNY COVID-19 tracker. There have been 798 positives at SUNY schools of 105,632 tests administered.