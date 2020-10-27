TODAY'S PAPER
New York State Police seek public's help to solve '92 Hempstead homicide

New York State Police said Tuesday they are

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
New York State Police are seeking the public’s help cracking the 28-year-old cold case of a Queens man found fatally shot on the Northern State Parkway in Hempstead.

Police on Tuesday released a statement regarding the unsolved homicide of Edgar Humberto Quiroz, 28. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities found Quiroz's body late at night on March 1, 1992 after a passerby first spotted it, police said.

"The remains were located on the right shoulder of the Northern State Parkway, eastbound, approximately 25 feet from the roadway about 1/10 of a mile west of New Hyde Park Road," state police said in a statement. "The body was reported by a passerby, after observing a pair of pants on the right shoulder of the parkway. An investigation determined the man was the victim of a homicide and had been shot multiple times."

Quiroz stood about 5-8 and weighed close to 150 pounds, police said. He had black, collar-length hair, brown eyes and a thin mustache, officials said. He was wearing a black jacket, light-blue pants and sneakers when authorities found him, police said.

According to Newsday articles, Quiroz had no identification. He was later identified through a fingerprint match conducted by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services in Albany, Newsday reported at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New York State Police Troop L in Farmingdale at 631-756-3300.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

