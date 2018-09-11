A New York-based task force including members of the FDNY and NYPD has been deployed to North Carolina in support of Hurricane Florence relief efforts, the city Office of Emergency Management said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday activated the office's Urban Search & Rescue New York Task Force One, a team of 83 people and six canines.

The team left the office's Brooklyn facility to head to Kinston, North Carolina. Among their supplies: eight water rescue boats, motors, items to support collapsed and confined structure rescues and hazardous materials equipment.

The team is scheduled to arrive in North Carolina on Tuesday night.

Westhampton-based New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing has not yet been tasked in aid efforts for Florence, but that could change, said Eric Durr, director of public affairs for the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

A Nassau County police department spokesman said he was not aware of any plans to dispatch teams to aid in the Florence efforts. A spokeswoman for Suffolk County police said the department had not been requested and was not sending anyone.

There are 28 such FEMA teams located throughout the country that can be deployed within six hours, the emergency management office said in a news release.

The FEMA program responded to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. New York Task Force One deployments have included Hurricanes Ike and Gustav in 2008, the Haiti earthquake and Hurricane Earl in 2010, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria last year.