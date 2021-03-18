Long Islanders have a new reason to give a toast.

Two Long Island vineyards took top honors in the 2021 New York Wine Classic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office announced Thursday night.

Peconic-based Pindar Vineyards took top honors, receiving the Governor’s Cup for its 2019 Dr. Dan's Signature Collection, Gewurztraminer. The Governor's Cup is the most esteemed award given at the event, according to a news release from Cuomo's office.

Paumanok Vineyards, located in Aquebogue, took the prize for winery of the year.

"Congratulations to Pindar Vineyards and Paumanok Vineyards for not only the recognition they won in the competition, but also for showcasing why New York State is a premier wine destination" Cuomo said in the release.

The awards were given during a special live virtual event hosted by the New York Wine and Grape Foundation.

The Governor's Cup, a large silver chalice, recognizes the "Best of Show" — the top prize of all entries in the classic.

Pindar Damianos, owner and general manager of Pindar Vineyards, said he was proud to receive the honor.

"This has been a true testament to our dedication to winemaking on Long Island," he said in the release.

The "Winery of the Year" award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards in relation to entries.

Paumanok Vineyards Winemaker Kareem Massoud said the winery is "thrilled and honored" to receive the award.

"We thank the New York Wine & Grape Foundation for producing this event," he said in the release. "Above all, we thank our entire hardworking team at Paumanok Vineyards for their commitment to producing outstanding, delicious wines. We congratulate all of our colleagues for their awards."

Paumanok Vineyards also took home the prize for best sparkling wine for its Blanc De Blancs 2016 and best red wine for its Assemblage 2015.