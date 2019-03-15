Muslims worshipping on Long Island and in New York City will be protected by additional police officers Friday, part of law enforcement's response to a mass shooting of dozens at two mosques in New Zealand.

"The Suffolk County Police Department will be increasing patrols at area mosques in light of the tragic events yesterday in New Zealand," the Suffolk police said in a statement.

The extra security was ordered though no heightened terrorism alert was issued.

"There is currently no increased credible threat to Suffolk County as a result of the incident," the police said.

A Nassau police spokesman said the department was planning to issue a statement.

In New York City, "Extra NYPD officers have been deployed to visit Mosques through NYC" during early morning prayers, police said on Twitter.

"The NYPD is committed to the safety of all houses of worship, and the freedom to practice your religion freely without any fear."

In the past, terrorism concerns have led the NYPD to step up patrols at a number of religious centers, mass transit hubs, airports and other such locations.

"The NYPD, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners, is closely monitoring events in New Zealand, and out of an abundance of caution is assessing security at locations around the city," the police statement said.

New Zealand's prime minister called the mass shootings that killed at least 49 people "one of New Zealand's darkest days." The two mosques attacked were located in Christchurch, the largest city in the country's South Island.

NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill tweeted his support for New Zealanders, noting terrorism afflicts people around the world.

"The thoughts of @NYPDnews today are with our brothers & sisters, & their families — & our colleagues @nzpolice & @NZPCommissioner — across New Zealand, especially in the Christchurch community. Police & all the people we serve are together in this global effort against terrorism."

With AP