TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long Island

Newlyweds married on LI drown on their honeymoon, family says 

Muhammad Malik, 26, and Dr. Noor Shah, 29,

Muhammad Malik, 26, and Dr. Noor Shah, 29, drowned Oct. 28 on their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.   Credit: Courtesy Maqbool Malik

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

A Manhattan corporate attorney and his newlywed bride, a surgeon at NYU Langone Hospital, drowned on their honeymoon last week in the Caribbean — four days after they wed at a ceremony in East Meadow, family members said Friday.

Muhammad Malik, 26, and Dr. Noor Shah, 29, were swimming in chest-deep waters on Oct. 28 near Como Parrot Cay, the couple's Turks and Caicos Islands resort, when they were pulled under by strong riptides, said Col. R. Maqbool Malik of Garden City Park, the groom's father.

Witnesses pulled the couple from the water and performed CPR, but they died at the scene, said Maqbool Malik, 70, a well-known figure in Long Island's Pakistani American community.

"It's a devastating loss," he said. "This is a shock beyond belief. And it's a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral."

While the drowning was accidental, Malik criticized the resort for failing to post appropriate warning signs alerting swimmers about potentially dangerous riptides.

Resort officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. State Department, which confirmed the two deaths, said it has "worked to provide all appropriate consular assistance to the families. Out of respect to the families during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

Maqbool Malik said he was informed of the deaths by the American Embassy in the Bahamas. His two surviving sons, Salman Malik, 41, and Ahmad Malik, 22, traveled to Turks and Caicos to identify the bodies.

Maqbool Malik and his wife, Najam, 62, also have a daughter, Saadia Malik, 40.

The couple's bodies are expected to arrive in New York Saturday while a funeral will be held Sunday in Teaneck, New Jersey, followed by burial in Totowa.

Muhammad Malik, a graduate of Cornell University and an attorney at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP in Manhattan, was dating Shah, a surgical resident at NYU Langone, for about two years.

The couple, who lived in Manhattan, married Oct. 24 at The Carltun, a catering venue in Eisenhower Park.

"They were truly in love with each other," said Maqbool Malik. "The kind of chemistry that we saw in those two human beings was amazingly fascinating. They loved each other."

In a statement, Olshan Frome called the couple "shining lights who touched everyone who had the benefit of knowing them. Mohammad was a humble, bright and talented attorney and a truly kind and gentle soul. Mohammad always strove to live life to the fullest and to appreciate the richness of human experience."

Shah, who grew up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was a graduate of Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and a fourth-year resident in the Department of Surgery at NYU Langone Health.

"She was an excellent resident and a promising surgeon and she will be deeply missed," the hospital said in a statement.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest Long Island News

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking Live election updates as the ballot count continues
The Oceanside Sanitation Department offices on Mott Street. Calls for Oceanside official to resign over racist posts 
A photograph obtained by Assemblywoman Judy Griffin from Hempstead workers allegedly seen hanging illegal Trump banner
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday that potential State making progress in 'hot spots,' Cuomo says, but upstate a problem
Luzerne County employees open mail-in ballots to be Intense security protects absentee ballots, LI officials say
Jean and Bob Nelson were married for 63 Bob Nelson Sr., started engineering firm, dies at 96
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search