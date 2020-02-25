Newsday collected 23 nominations in the 63rd annual New York Emmy Awards competition for work across a broad variety of multimedia and video packages.

Newsday's nominations came in the categories of business/consumer, crime, directing, education/schools, entertainment, health/science, historical/cultural, human interest, informational/instructional, lifestyle, magazine, photography, politics/government, promotion, public/current/community affairs, religion, sports and video journalist. Nine of Newsday's nominations were for FeedMeTV, a show that features stories behind Long Island's food scene.

“The scope and range of Newsday’s 23 Emmy nominations represent a spectrum of rich and inventive storytelling — from ‘An Innocent Man?’ to ‘Brentwood’s Green Machine,’ ” Newsday publisher Debby Krenek said. “We are so proud of all of the work and so proud of our talented and creative colleagues.”

The nominations for the annual competition, which evaluates work done at area news outlets, were announced Tuesday at the studios of CUNY-TV by local media personalities, including News 12 Long Island reporter and Emmy winner Virginia Huie.

News 12 collected 69 nominations for work done at seven of its outlets in the region, as well as by its digital team: 17 on Long Island, 26 in Westchester, 10 in New Jersey, six in Connecticut, five in the Bronx, two in Brooklyn, two for News12 digital and one in the Hudson Valley.

The awards are conferred annually by the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. They will be announced April 18 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.