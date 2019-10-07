Newsday releases new, faster app for Apple, Android devices

Newsday has released a new, faster version of our app. Download it today for new features like a more robust Feed Me section and a revamped video player, and improved favorites like Stan Newman’s daily crossword puzzle and the digital edition of the paper.

You'll see more information about each story right when you open the app, so you can quickly get up to speed on the news and what's important to Long Islanders just by scrolling.

You're also able to manage your account in the app where subscribers can view their bill, change their email address or even place a vacation hold on their newspaper delivery.

Download the new Newsday app now on the App Store or Google Play Store.

And send us any questions or feedback to web@newsday.com. Thanks!