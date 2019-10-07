TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Newsday releases new, faster app for Apple, Android devices

Newsday has released a new, faster version of

Newsday has released a new, faster version of our app.

By Newsday Staff
Print

Newsday has released a new, faster version of our app. Download it today for new features like a more robust Feed Me section and a revamped video player, and improved favorites like Stan Newman’s daily crossword puzzle and the digital edition of the paper.

You'll see more information about each story right when you open the app, so you can quickly get up to speed on the news and what's important to Long Islanders just by scrolling.

You're also able to manage your account in the app where subscribers can view their bill, change their email address or even place a vacation hold on their newspaper delivery.

Download the new Newsday app now on the App Store or Google Play Store.

And send us any questions or feedback to web@newsday.com. Thanks!

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma is scheduled MacArthur Airport receives state funding for upgrades
Nayibe Tigreros moves into her new apartment in Tenants move into Southampton Town's first affordable units
Gary Brown the bak breezway his home in LIers share their home renovation stories
North Hempstead Town officials said departments heads are North Hempstead Town proposes 'tight' $135.2M budget
Alleged MS-13 member Dennis Lopez, of Freeport, was MS-13 gang member sentenced to 23 years to life in killing
Marcus Stroman, who went to Patchogue-Medford High School, Stroman will be honorary starter for Suffolk Marathon
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search