“Hey Siri, open Today’s Paper."

Now, you’ll be able to say that — and other commands — to get all of Newsday's content delivered to you quicker.

In the latest version of our iOS app, you can set up voice commands with Siri to take you directly to any section in Newsday.

In the Main Menu, you will be able to create a quick shortcut to get to Today's Paper or to your favorite Section, by clicking on the Siri shortcut icon on the right hand side of the menu.

You’ll also be able to open videos, download the digital edition of the paper, go straight to a specific section of the site and more.

To set this up, open the Shortcuts app on your Apple iOS device. Click “Create Shortcut” and then “Add Action.” Search for Newsday in the search bar and a list of available commands will appear. You can select any or all of them.