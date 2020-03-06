Control the Newsday app with your voice using Siri
“Hey Siri, open Today’s Paper."
Now, you’ll be able to say that — and other commands — to get all of Newsday's content delivered to you quicker.
In the latest version of our iOS app, you can set up voice commands with Siri to take you directly to any section in Newsday.
In the Main Menu, you will be able to create a quick shortcut to get to Today's Paper or to your favorite Section, by clicking on the Siri shortcut icon on the right hand side of the menu.
You’ll also be able to open videos, download the digital edition of the paper, go straight to a specific section of the site and more.
To set this up, open the Shortcuts app on your Apple iOS device. Click “Create Shortcut” and then “Add Action.” Search for Newsday in the search bar and a list of available commands will appear. You can select any or all of them.
Example #1: Setup a Siri Shortcut to Open the Paper
- Open the Shortcuts app
- Click the Plus icon in the top right corner
- Click on Add Action
- Select Apps
-
Select Newsday
-
Select Open Paper from the list of options
- Click Next in the top right corner
- Tell Siri the name to run this shortcut like, “Open Today’s Newsday” and hit Done
- Now, when you say "Hey Siri, Open Today's Newsday", it will take you to the front page of today's paper
Example #2: Setup a Siri Shortcut to open Feed Me TV
- Open the Shortcuts app
- Click the Plus icon in the top right corner
- Click on Add Action
- Select Apps
- Select Newsday
- Select Open Section Front
- Then in the Shortcut, tap where it says Section Front in blue
- Select the section Feed Me TV from the list of sections provided
- Click Next in the top right corner
- Tell Siri the name to run this shortcut like, “Take me to Feed Me TV” and hit Done
- Now, when you say "Take me to Feed Me TV", the Newsday app will open the Feed Me TV section
Siri Shortcuts are supported on Apple devices running iOS 12 or above. Learn more about how to use Siri Shortcuts with Apple's official usage guide.
Get the Newsday app now on the App Store.
You can send any questions or feedback to web@newsday.com.
