Newsday's Thomas A. Ferrara edged out two other photojournalists to win the Deadline Club’s sports photo award, the organization announced Monday night.

Ferrara’s “Farewell Captain” photo of Mets third baseman David Wright was one of three Newsday entries to emerge as finalists. They included “Public Space Private Benefit” in the Digital Innovation category and “Pathway to Power” in the Newspaper or Digital Local News Reporting category.

Both were produced by Newsday staff.

The awards for the 2019 Deadline Club Awards contest were announced Monday night at the Harvard Club in midtown Manhattan. Submissions on media platforms including print, broadcast and digital, were judged in 36 categories ranging from beat reporting to public service.

“Tom's picture of David Wright captures an important and poignant moment in New York sports history,” said John Keating, assistant managing editor/photography at Newsday. “Tom works incredibly hard, and it is great to see him recognized.”

The Deadline Club, founded in 1925 in New York City, is the largest chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, comprising 300 members working in newspapers, magazines, radio, television and the internet. Its members also include retired journalists and journalism educators.

Club officials presented scholarships to local students and the annual Robert Greenman Award for High School Journalism Teaching and Advising. Proceeds for the event support more than $10,000 in journalism scholarships and club programs, officials said.