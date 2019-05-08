TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long Island

From the archives: Newsday covers from World War II

Print

See how Newsday covered the war with a collection of covers from our archives, published during the World War II era.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Carrying all his fishing gear, Ron Marchese rides Top photos from around LI, NYC Blockbuster Video at 1633 Dutch Broadway in Elmont. Places we loved on Long Island Stefanie A. Singer of Seaford, who was an See who got hired, promoted on Long Island Actress Marilyn Monroe fixes her hair before her 33 iconic Newsday photos through the years King's Park Psychiatric Center. Long Island's abandoned places Bounce! Trampoline Sports in Syosset is an indoor 100 things every LI family should do in 2017 The two most famous lighthouses in Suffolk are 107 signs you're from Suffolk Strolling along the rock wall that protects the 9 secrets of the Montauk Lighthouse An area in West Hills that extends from 19 Long Island myths and legends