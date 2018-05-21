Newsday photographer Thomas A. Ferrara won first place in the “Sports Photo” category at the 2018 Deadline Club Awards held on Monday night in Manhattan.

Ferrara took the top prize at the ceremony and dinner, which was held at the Harvard Club of New York City in midtown.

The winning photo, “Altuve the MVP,” shows a triumphant Houston Astro’s second baseman Jose Altuve sliding into home for the winning run against the Yankees during the 2017 playoffs.

Other finalists in the category were entries by the New York Post and ESPN the Magazine. Ferrara won first place for the same photo in the National Headliner Awards, which were announced in April.

Newsday copy editor Nirmal Mitra was also a finalist for a Deadline Club award in the “Headline Writing” category. Newsday reporter Matt Clark was a finalist for the “Daniel Pearl Prize for Investigative Reporting,” and the newspaper’s staff was a finalist in the category of “Digital Innovation.”