Long Island

Newsday wins George Polk Award for Long Island Divided

We sent people undercover to house hunt. They thought agents treated them well. Then we showed them the hidden camera footage and listings.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Newsday has won a George Polk Award for its series Long Island Divided, judges announced Wednesday.

Newsday staff won the award for Metropolitan Reporting. The series, three years in the making, "exposed an endemic pattern of discrimination by suburban realtors, steering homebuyers of color away from white enclaves in violation of federal and state law. It drew promises of action from officials at every level of government," organizers said.

The George Polk Awards in Journalism are among the most prestigious in the business, having been granted for over 70 years. Past winners include journalism greats such as Walter Cronkite, Christiane Amanpour and Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

Mugshot, Headshot, Newsday Reporter Craig Schneider

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

