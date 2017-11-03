The time is approaching to impress and inspire Newsday and its readers with your holiday light display.

If you’re decorating the exterior of your home for the holidays, we want to see what you’ve done. If it’s bright and festive enough, it may be featured in LI Life in December, along with other displays across Long Island.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 30. Send online entries to lilife@newsday.com, and put “Holiday Lights 2017” in the subject line. Or mail submissions to 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4226, c/o LI Life editor/Holiday Lights.

Entries of displays that are synchronized to music are welcome, so include a viewable link, if possible. If you’re collecting donations for a worthy cause, please name the group or organization in your submission.

For more details about submitting entries, see the guidelines listed below and the entry coupon on the opposite page.