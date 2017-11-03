Newsday’s Holiday Lights 2017 edition: How to enter
The time is approaching to impress and inspire Newsday and its readers with your holiday light display.
If you’re decorating the exterior of your home for the holidays, we want to see what you’ve done. If it’s bright and festive enough, it may be featured in LI Life in December, along with other displays across Long Island.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 30. Send online entries to lilife@newsday.com, and put “Holiday Lights 2017” in the subject line. Or mail submissions to 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4226, c/o LI Life editor/Holiday Lights.
Entries of displays that are synchronized to music are welcome, so include a viewable link, if possible. If you’re collecting donations for a worthy cause, please name the group or organization in your submission.
For more details about submitting entries, see the guidelines listed below and the entry coupon on the opposite page.
SUBMITTING ENTRIES
Newsday chooses homes for the Holiday Lights edition based on nominations from admirers or from homeowners and their friends, relatives or neighbors.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 30. Here are some steps to help you prepare:
1) Entries should include photos of your current lights and what days and times they are on. Entries showing previous displays will not be considered.
2) Light displays featured in LI Life in the past three years are not eligible for submission but can be included in a listing of displays to visit across Long Island.
3) To include your house in the listing of displays, email lilife@newsday.com and provide the family’s last name, the numbered street address and the town.
Light up our Life
Holiday Lights 2017 entry form
Name
Address
Phone number
Synchronized display? If yes, include link
Collecting for charity? If yes, list the cause
Mail entries to: 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-
c/o LI Life editor/Holiday Lights. Submissions must be received by Nov. 30. MAILED ENTRIES MUST INCLUDE PICTURES OF YOUR CURRENT DISPLAY.