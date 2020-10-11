TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
Long Island

Newsday's Long Island Divided series wins Edward R. Murrow Award

Newsday's investigative series, "Long Island Divided," took first

Newsday's investigative series, "Long Island Divided," took first place in the news documentary category of the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Credit: Newsday

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Newsday has won an Edward R. Murrow Award for its Long Island Divided series, an investigation into racial discrimination in home buying on Long Island.

A documentary accompanying the November 2019 multipart investigation won in the news documentary category, large digital news organization division, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Saturday during a virtual ceremony.

The association has given out the Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing excellence in electronic journalism, since 1971.

"Long Island Divided is a crucial project for our community and we are honored to see our team’s commitment to deep reporting and powerful, visual storytelling receive this recognition," said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday.

Long Island Divided, a three-year investigative project, sent testers carrying hidden cameras to meet and record meetings with real estate agents. The investigation revealed widespread separate and unequal treatment of minority potential homebuyers and minority communities on Long Island.

The series has already won awards from other organizations including the Peabody Award and the George Polk Award for metropolitan reporting.

The documentary was directed by Robert Cassidy and Jeffrey Basinger. It was produced by Basinger, Arthur Browne, Cassidy, Ann Cho, Doug Dutton, Keith Herbert and Olivia Winslow.

"The Long Island Divided documentary was an incredible team effort that combined all of Newsday’s platforms," said Cassidy, Newsday’s multimedia executive director. "For us to be recognized for this incredibly important reporting is deeply gratifying."

The national contest drew more than 5,000 applicants and bestowed more than 100 awards.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Latest Long Island News

Environmentalists say seismic airgun blasts can prevent whales Permits for seismic blasting in Atlantic Ocean to expire
Kim Mento, of Elmont, left, and Lorrie Funn, Forecast: Dry and cloudy with heavy rain on the way
Railroad officials say that even before the new LIRR officials promise major advance in air-purifying tech
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday said communities Cuomo: COVID-19 rates fall, clusters threaten progress
Suffolk County police on the scene of the Police: Serious injury in Coram crash
The Joseph Lloyd Manor is an 18th-century manor Lloyd Harbor home of renowned slave poet gets landmark status
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search