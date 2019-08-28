TODAY'S PAPER
A letter to our audience from Newsday

On Wednesday, Newsday moved into a new location for its corporate headquarters in Melville. Watch this time lapse, shot throughout 2019, of how the construction came together. (Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware)

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is launching a state-of-the-art headquarters in Melville on Thursday that is designed to help bring Long Islanders the latest and most essential content across all of our platforms — digital, print, video and voice.

Our new, 130,000-square-foot home base represents a multimillion-dollar investment in technology, innovation and, yes, in the talented and dedicated team that makes Newsday so important to the life of this Island and all of those who live and work here.

It’s about the present, the future and, most of all, it’s about you, our readers.

Our new workspace will foster excellence in everything we do. Our entire work force understands the significance of our move. It reinforces our commitment to deliver the information, value and experiences that enrich life on Long Island.

Although we’re moved in, construction is continuing on some portions of our headquarters, including a television studio, capabilities for video and broadcasts of all types and a theater for live events.

All of that will be ready by early next year.

We have bid farewell to Newsday’s home of 40 years on Pinelawn Road in Melville. But our mission remains — we are, as our slogan pledges, “Your Eye on LI.”

Sincerely,

signature

Pat Dolan, owner

Debby Krenek, publisher

P.S: Here's a sneak peek into the exciting transformation happening at Newsday: newsday.com/aboutus

