Newsday won five awards from the New York Press Club on Thursday for work in documentary, reporting and photography categories.

The newspaper was recognized for continuing coverage in “Climate of Fear,” by Will Van Sant and Victor Manuel Ramos, which showed how the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policies and the president’s public statements were affecting not just those in the country illegally but also disrupting the lives of legal immigrants and U.S. citizens whose families include members without legal status.

Newsday also was recognized for newspaper feature reporting in Ramos’ “In the Shadows,” showing the impact of administration policies on one Central American couple trying to make a life on Long Island.

Thomas Maier’s documentary “An Innocent Man?” won best newspaper documentary. That work was part of a special report on the case of Keith Bush, a former Long Island man who spent his adult life trying to prove he was wrongfully accused and convicted of the 1975 sex-related murder of teenager Sherese Watson in 1976. After the report was published, a Suffolk judge vacated Bush’s conviction. The report was part of a print and television project with News12 Long Island.

“These awards from the New York Press Club recognize talented colleagues who are dedicated to their craft and to meaningful local journalism,” said Deborah Henley, editor of Newsday. “We are honored by NYPC’s recognition of our work.”

Newsday was recognized in the newspaper feature photo category for Alejandra Villa Loarca’s photo essay “Unstoppable,” composed of multiple still photos of Amaya Williams, a double-amputee who plays high school basketball in Copiague.

Newsday also was recognized in the newspaper spot news category for Steve Pfost’s “Tears For the Fallen,” a photograph showing a weeping NYPD officer at a funeral for Det. Brian Simonsen, a Calverton resident shot and killed by friendly fire during an attempted armed robbery in Queens.