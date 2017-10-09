The Radio Television Digital News Association on Monday granted Newsday an Edward R. Murrow award for a multimedia installment documenting how the last remaining family in a mobile home community struggled to find new housing in the final days before eviction.

“The Last Trailer Park,” a 16-minute video about Syosset Mobile Home Park, won the 2017 National Edward R. Murrow Award in the excellence in sound category in the large digital news organization group, presented at a gala at Gotham Hall in Manhattan.

The original music was composed by Raychel Brightman and Richard J. Brightman.

“We’re very proud of Raychel and the Newsday team for telling the emotional story of the last remaining family in the last trailer park in Nassau, and their struggle as they were forced to leave the place they had called home for years,” Newsday co-publisher Debby Krenek said.

The video already has garnered awards in contests hosted by other organizations, including an Emmy from the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and an award for long-form multimedia journalism in the New York Press Photographers Association’s Year in Pictures contest.

Raychel Brightman served as editor and director of photography, and also was responsible for sound design. Additional photography was performed by Chris Ware, Arnold Miller and Ted Phillips. It was produced by Raychel Brightman, Robert Cassidy, Arnold Miller, Jeffrey Basinger and Jessica Kelley. Jeffrey Basinger created the graphics.