Do you have ideas on how to improve Long Island’s housing situation? Are you always saying to family and friends, “if I were in charge, I’d…”

Well, here’s your chance to get your voice heard, and your ideas in front of decision-makers.

NextLI, a community research project of Newsday’s Opinion department, has created a new way for Long Islanders to engage in conversations about issues surrounding the region’s future.

The project has put together a local task force — which meets virtually on Slack, a messaging app ⁠— to explore issues surrounding housing and affordability.

And they're looking for new members to join the group.

“We're working to identify these challenges to help educate and empower residents with the information they need to get involved in the legislative process and come up with the solutions,” said nextLI’s Outreach and Engagement Manager Coralie Saint-Louis, who is also the group’s facilitator.

Task force members participate in weekly discussions about housing topics with the most recent ones being about affordable housing, types of housing needed on Long Island and understanding local zoning laws.

NextLI’s inaugural research survey found that 36% of Long Islanders ages 18 to 34 consider housing costs to be a main dislike of the region. More than 60% of those surveyed said they supported more variety in housing types on Long Island and 67% said they planned to move to a place with more affordable housing within the next five years. The task force is one piece of nextLI's plan to help move the housing conversation forward, in addition to building a housing exploration tool to compare your housing costs and a map of all the current housing units and proposed development on LI.

The group is currently made up of about 40 members from local housing organizations, ranging from ages 17 to 74 and represent various communities across Nassau and Suffolk.

If you’re interested in joining the conversation, email nextli@newsday.com.