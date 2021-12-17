DA's office: Driver who 'walked away' from crash that killed Nicki Minaj's father indicted

The driver who "simply walked away" after fatally striking rapper Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, while he was walking in Mineola was arraigned Friday on felony charges, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office said. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Charles Polevich, 71, of Mineola, was indicted on Nov. 16 for leaving the scene of an accident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith said in a statement.

"I can tell you my client feels great remorse for having been involved in anyone's death, particularly Mr. Maraj's death, and he would like to express great sympathy and sorrow for any heartache that he may have caused," said Polevich's attorney, Mark Gann.

On Feb. 12, Maraj, 64, of Baldwin, was walking along Roslyn Road when Polevich, driving a 1992 white Volvo station wagon, crashed into him where that road meets Raff Avenue, officials said.

"After seeing Robert Maraj severely injured on the ground, this defendant allegedly committed a most heinous act – he simply walked away," said the acting district attorney. "Rather than aid the man he struck, the defendant allegedly drove home and hid his vehicle, while Maraj died from his injuries."

Maraj was pronounced at the hospital on Feb. 13 after emergency surgery. Polevich surrendered to the NCPD Homicide Squad on Feb. 17.

One month later, Carol Maraj, the mother of Nicki Minaj, filed a $150 million lawsuit against the defendant, an attorney for Maraj said.

Polevich is due back in court on Jan. 21, 2022