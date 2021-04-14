TODAY'S PAPER
NY: Avoid Nissequogue River due to possible leak of treated sewage

State health officials issued an advisory Wednesday against

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Residents and fisherman are urged to avoid the Nissequogue River and its nearby state park boat ramp parking area in Kings Park because of possible contamination from treated sewage, Suffolk County health officials said.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services issued an advisory Wednesday about the potentially dangerous discharge after a manhole cracked, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

County health officials are working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, commonly called NYSDEC, which has jurisdiction of the nearby Kings Park sewage treatment plant, officials said.

Full repairs are scheduled for Friday to stop the discharge, authorities said.

"NYSDEC already prohibits the harvest of shellfish from this area at all times. Keep children and pets away from the area as well. If contact does occur, rinse off with clean water immediately," officials said in the statement. "Seek medical attention if after exposure you experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation, or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties."

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

