Long Island

North Hemsptead-Oyster Bay police report, Jan. 3

Reports from county or village police, Dec. 20-26

Garden City South

A 1992 Dodge caravan was discovered stolen from Yale Road Dec. 22.

Jericho

A Dell notebook computer was stolen from Staples on Jericho Turnpike Dec. 22.

Mineola

A Glen Cove man, 33, surrendered to police Dec. 26 following an investigation for a Nov. 25 incident in Jericho. He is accused of causing several hundred dollars worth of damage to another person's vehicle after kicking it during a verbal argument on an entrance ramp to the Long Island Expressway. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

Syosset

Jewelry was stolen from a Roberta Lane residence Dec. 23.

ELSEWHERE

Baldwin

A 2002 BMW 745i was discovered stolen from Tulip Avenue Dec. 17.

Franklin Square

Two adjoining businesses on Franklin Avenue were broken into Dec. 21. Robbers gained entry into one store through the front door and then broke through the wall to get into the second store. The loss was not immediately determined.

Long Beach

A Long Beach man, 46, was arrested Dec. 23 for allegedly driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Massapequa

Side mirrors on five vehicles parked on Franklin and Pittsburgh avenues were broken Dec. 23.

A Port Washington man, 50, was arrested Dec. 23 and charged with identity theft. He is charged with using the personal identification of an 86-year-old Massapequa man, who suffers from dementia, to open credit card accounts in October.

Roosevelt

An Andrews Avenue residence was burglarized Dec. 23. Furs, DVDs and photographs were stolen.

Uniondale

A Park Avenue residence was burglarized Dec. 21. A camera, a computer, a TV and jewelry were among the items stolen.

Compiled by Mary Beth Foley

