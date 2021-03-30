Man found dead in North Lindenhurst road, Suffolk police say

An unidentified man was found lying dead Tuesday morning on a North Lindenhurst street, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk police Major Case Investigations detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

First Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call about the man, who was lying in the turning lane of Wellwood Avenue, north of New Horizons Boulevard at 9:20 a.m.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Major Case unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.