Long Island

Man found dead in North Lindenhurst road, Suffolk police say

By Newsday Staff
An unidentified man was found lying dead Tuesday morning on a North Lindenhurst street, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk police Major Case Investigations detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

First Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call about the man, who was lying in the turning lane of Wellwood Avenue, north of New Horizons Boulevard at 9:20 a.m.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Major Case unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

