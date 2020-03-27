TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Crash kills Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety officer

The scene of the crash early Friday.

The scene of the crash early Friday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti and Joan Gralla john.valenti@newsday.com, joan.gralla@newsday.com
Print

A 21-year-old Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash while on duty early Friday morning in North Massapequa, town officials said in a statement.

Calling it “a heartbreaking day for the Town of Oyster Bay,” Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the victim was Public Safety Officer Anthony Cardillo. Saladino described him as “a dedicated public servant” and noted he also had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Massapequa Fire Department.

Circumstances of the single-vehicle crash remain under investigation, but Nassau County police said it occurred near the intersection of Broadway and North Pine Street and was reported in a 911 call at 5:18 a.m.

Police confirmed the crash involved a Town of Oyster Bay vehicle and said the vehicle hit a utility pole. North Broadway was closed from North Pine Street to North Beech Street after the crash.

Saladino, in his statement, extend sympathies to Cardillo’s family, friends and colleagues and said he has ordered flags at all town buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By John Valenti and Joan Gralla john.valenti@newsday.com, joan.gralla@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

