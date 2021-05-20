Chunk of concrete falls from North Shore hospital garage, no injuries, officials say

A chunk of concrete fell from the ceiling of the third floor parking garage at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset Thursday, damaging one vehicle but no one was hurt, according to Nassau police and hospital officials.

The 1 foot by 2 foot piece of concrete fell shortly after 4 p.m. in the garage on Community Drive, landing on a single vehicle, officials said.

It is unclear what caused the concrete to fall but hospital security cordoned off the area and are investigating, said Andrea Mineo, a hospital spokeswoman.

Nassau police said there was no collapse of the structure and that there were no reported injuries.