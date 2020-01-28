Northern State Parkway east closed for crash, DOT says
A serious crash and vehicle fire has closed the eastbound Northern State Parkway in the Roslyn Heights-Searingtown area Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation 511 website.
The road is closed between Exit 28N, Willis Avenue, and Exit 29, Roslyn Road.
The closure was put in place at about 9 a.m.
State Police said two cars were involved.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.