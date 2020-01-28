TODAY'S PAPER
Northern State Parkway east closed for crash, DOT says

A serious crash and vehicle fire has closed

A serious crash and vehicle fire has closed the eastbound Northern State Parkway in the Roslyn Heights-Searingtown area Tuesday, according to the state Department of Transportation 511 website.

The road is closed between Exit 28N, Willis Avenue, and Exit 29, Roslyn Road.

The closure was put in place at about 9 a.m.

State Police said two cars were involved.

Additional details were not immediately available.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

