The director of the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Northport on Monday unveiled a three-year plan he said will address the host of staffing and infrastructure problems that have plagued the 90-year-old facility and led to widespread disgruntlement among its 1,800 employees.

Key among the proposals is to raze a pair of abandoned buildings that once housed the main hospital and have stood vacant for more than three decades. The buildings are considered an eyesore for visiting patients.

Joined by Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), the director, Scott Guermonprez, said he also plans to hire dozens of custodial and maintenance workers to care for the facility, which critics say is often in need of cleaning.

Guermonprez said past administrators at Northport had allowed numerous infrastructure projects to go uncompleted, but he is confident that executives he has replaced them with will ensure that planned work gets done.

Suozzi, whose district includes the 268-acre medical complex, said Northport enjoys “tremendous goodwill” among Long Island’s 130,000 veterans, but that there is a “creeping discontent” among many who worry that staffing and infrastructure problems have begun to jeopardize it’s future, and undermine its mission.

Suozzi said he would like to see the Northport VA become “the premier facility it once was recognized as being, and that we would all like to see it be again.”

Workers at the medical center reported broken medical equipment, hazardous conditions, understaffing, filthy facilities, unresponsive management, and other challenges in an anonymous survey commissioned by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Our facility is falling apart,” one commenter wrote. “There are not enough housekeepers to keep it clean, not enough technologists to do the work, not enough equipment or broken equipment to do our job, HVAC units failing . . . Patient care and staff morale is suffering and no one seems to notice!”

The survey’s findings are consistent with complaints that have reverberated among Northport employees since at least 2016, when a four-month suspension of surgeries because of a contaminated ventilation system drew outside attention to a range of infrastructure and personnel problems at Long Island’s only veterans hospital. Last year, House Veterans Affairs Committee chairman Rep. Phil Roe (R-Tenn.), a physician, said Northport was in need of nearly $300 million in renovations.