Sen. Chuck Schumer said Monday that the federal Department of Veterans Affairs should give top priority to Long Island’s only veterans hospital as it doles hiring and repair funds from a $86.5 VA spending plan approved by Congress last week.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Northport, has 175 vacancies in key positions, including doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists and mental health workers. He said failing cooling units at the nine-decade-old facility has forced surgeries to be canceled and has otherwise curtailed services used by many of Long Island’s roughly 130,000 veterans.

“We don’t want a veteran to call up and say I need health care and they say, ‘Come back in January,’ ” Schumer said during a news conference at the Elmont American Legion Post.

A spokesman for acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie did not respond to an e-mail request for comment.

Schumer said Northport should be placed “at the front of the line” among the nation’s 172 VA medical centers competing for additional staffing and repair dollars because Long Island has among the highest concentrations of veterans in the nation. Northport is the only VA hospital in the 120 miles between Montauk and downtown Manhattan.

The 175 employee vacancies represent nearly 10 percent of Northport’s 1,800-member staff.

Earlier this year, a broken air conditioner motor forced Northport to close its surgical suite for almost a week, necessitating the rescheduling of 18 surgeries, according to Schumer’s office. In January, a failing furnace forced the closure of the Beacon Northport Veterans Residence, a homeless shelter operated by a nonprofit at the medical center.