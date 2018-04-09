TODAY'S PAPER
Schumer: Put Northport VA center’s air quality repairs first

Failing air handling equipment at Northport has caused problems there, forcing operating room closures for months at a time.

The Northport VA Medical Center, seen here on

The Northport VA Medical Center, seen here on April 12, 2017. Sen. Chuck Schumer plans to ask the Department of Veterans Affairs to make repairs at the facility a priority. Photo Credit: Chuck Fadely

By Martin C. Evans martin.evans@newsday.com @martincevans
Sen. Chuck Schumer plans to ask the Department of Veterans Affairs to use money in the current budget to prioritize repair of failing air quality equipment at its medical center in Northport because the aging facility is the only convenient VA health center for the Island’s roughly 130,000 veterans.

Schumer, who plans to push for the expedited spending during a visit Monday morning to the Northport VA Medical Center, has said the federal budget signed into law this year by President Donald Trump includes about $4 billion for emergency repairs at the nation’s roughly 175 VA medical centers.

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, plans to ask that Northport be moved to the front of the line in the competition for those spending dollars because the next closest VA medical complex is in lower Manhattan. Reaching that facility can be an all-day trip for many veterans on Long Island, which has among the highest concentrations of former military personnel in the nation.

Failing air handling equipment at Northport has caused repeated problems there, forcing the closure of operating rooms at the medical complex for months at a time, and necessitating the closure of a 34-bed veterans homeless shelter.

Schumer’s office said the repairs are vital because medical equipment and pharmaceutical drugs often require purified air and stable temperatures, meaning that air conditioning is more than just a comfort measure.

