A Brentwood man was killed early Saturday and three others were seriously injured when a car drove off the Northern State Parkway in Oyster Bay and crashed into a highway sign pole, according to New York State Police.

Police said Franklin A. Cruz-Ortez, 17, of Bay Shore, was driving a 2003 Honda Pilot about 3:30 a.m. heading east near Exit 36N when he lost control while rounding a curve.

The Honda struck a steel pole of an overhead highway information sign, causing the backseat driver’s side passenger Darwin I. Velasquez-Acosta, 19, to be partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said

Cruz-Ortez and a second backseat passenger were taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital with serious injuries. A third passenger from the front seat was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with serious injuries.

Police have not filed any charges related to the crash. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Farmingdale State Police at 631-756-3300.