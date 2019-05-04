TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday wins 6 Emmys for video/multimedia presentations

Newsday employees, and their awards, Saturday night at the 62nd annual New York Emmys in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Newsday Staff
Newsday won six New York Emmy awards for video / multimedia packages Saturday night, including for the documentary "When You're Ready," about a young man with a rare degenerative disorder and his mother's mission of hope.

The New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners at a ceremony at The Marriott Marquis in Times Square. 

"It was an incredible night celebrating our Newsday team. I couldn’t be prouder that all of their hard work was honored," said Debby Krenek, publisher of Newsday.  

Newsday’s winning entries in the 62nd annual competition were:

In the Magazine Program category: "North Fork's Prodigal Son." Jessica Kelley, producer; Randee Daddona, Chris Ware and Jeffrey Basinger, photographers; Susan Elder, media manager; Miguel Cubillos, graphics; Caroline Curtin, research; Pervaiz Shallwani, host. 

In the News Special category: "Life on the Bays." Arnold Miller, Jeffrey Basinger and Bobby Cassidy, producers; Matthew Golub, media manager; Raychel Brightman, Randee Daddona and Chris Ware, photographers; Caroline Curtin, research; David Olson, reporter. 

In the Lifestyle Series category: "Feed Me TV Season 2." Arnold Miller and Jessica Kelley, producers; Megan Miller and Gregory Inserillo, editors; Chris Ware, photographer; Pervaiz Shallwani, host. 

In the Documentary category: "When You're Ready." Arnold Miller, Bobby Cassidy and John Keating, associate producers; Alejandra Villa and Megan Miller, producers; Jeffrey Basinger, music; Debbie Vigliotti, additional footage.   

In the Editor / Program category: Jeffrey Basinger.

In the Photographer / Short Form category: Chris Ware.

Newsday had 14 nominations this year in 13 categories. 

By Newsday Staff

